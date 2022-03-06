1 / 10

More than 1.5 million refugees from Ukraine have crossed into neighbouring countries in the space of 10 days, the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War Two, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Sunday. In pic, people fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine wait for transport after arriving in Slovakia, at a border crossing in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia, March 5, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS)