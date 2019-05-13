India News Remembering RK Narayan: The man behind Malgudi Days Born in 1906, RK Narayan was an Indian writer known for his works set in the fictional South Indian town of Malgudi. Renowned novelist RK Narayan (Rasipuram Krishnaswami Iyer Narayanaswami) died on this day in 2001. He was 95. (Express archive photo) Born in 1906, Narayan was an Indian writer known for his works set in the fictional South Indian town of Malgudi. In pic: RK Narayan at his Lakshmipuram residence in Mysore. (Express archive photo) He was a leading author of early Indian literature in English and used to highlight the social context and everyday life of common Indian life. In pic: RK Narayan with his nephews and niece at his home in Mysore. Seated on a chair is his mother Gnanambal and standing by the doorway is his daughter Hema and younger brother Srinivasan in 1952. (Express archive photo) His brother RK Laxman was an eminent cartoonist who was well-known for his creation "The Common Man". In pic: RK Narayan with his daughter Hema in Mysore. (Express archive photo) Malgudi Days and The Man-Eater of Malgudi are few of his noteworthy books that also got turned into TV series and various theatre plays. In pic: RK Narayan with Director Satyajit Ray (extreme right) and others. (Express archive photo) The film 'Guide' starring Dev Anand and Waheeda Rahman was based on RK Narayan's novel. In pic: Novelist RK Narayan with Vijay Anand on the sets of the film Guide. (Express archive photo) RK Narayan’s iconic show Swami and friends defined friendship through its characters Swami, Mani and Rajam while roaming in the streets of a small town called Malgudi. In pic: RK Narayan receiving award from Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru. (Express archive photo)