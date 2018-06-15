1 / 12

People attend the funeral procession of 'Rising Kashmir' editor Shujaat Bukhari at Kreeri, some 40 kms north of Srinagar. J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted that the "scourge of terror has reared its ugly head on the eve of Eid." She said she was “shocked and deeply saddened” by Bukhari’s “sudden demise” and that she “strongly condemn this act of mindless violence and pray for his soul to rest in peace”. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)