6 / 13

Ancient city Ayodhya's heritage, replica of a Ram temple, glimpse of 'Deepotsav' and various stories from Ramayana epic have been depicted in the tableau of Uttar Pradesh, which will be showcased in the Republic Day parade on January 26. The tableau is fronted by a sitting model of Maharishi Valmiki and the temple model is on the rear side, officials said on Friday.