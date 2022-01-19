Must Read
- Vikram Patel writes: Why do Indians do so well abroad?
- Majha, Doaba, Malwa: The three regions of Punjab, their importance in state elections
- Covid-19 health emergency could be over this year, WHO says
- 'Unexplained, gross delay': Why HC commuted Gavit sisters' death sentences
- Changes to IAS rules will affect states, says Mamata
- Explained: Why Nusantara has been selected as the new capital of Indonesia
Ahead of R-Day: Rehearsals in full swing for Beating Retreat ceremonyJanuary 19, 2022 8:27:13 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- UP elections: Flanked by allies Apna Dal and Nishad Party, BJP says will together contest 403 seats
- ED action against nephew conspiracy, ministers getting threats: Punjab CM
- EntertainmentThe Book of Boba Fett, Chapter 4, The Gathering Storm review: Star Wars show regains composure
- EntertainmentVarun Dhawan, Rohit Dhawan attend driver Manoj's funeral, celebs pay tribute: 'Stay strong...'
- TrendingThis is the ‘worse house on the best block’. You won’t believe its selling price
- TrendingPushpa: The Rise bug bites I&B ministry, Hyderabad cops. Check their memes
- SportsIND vs SA 1st ODI Live Score Updates
- SportsSania Mirza announces retirement: 2022 will be her final season on the WTA tour
- OpinionWhy do Indians do so well abroad?
- How India's tariff policy can hurt manufacturing aspirations
- LifestyleTillotama Shome flaunts hairy armpits in new photo: 'I wear it as I like it'
- TechnologyOnePlus 9RT review: Ticks all boxes, but stays within the box too