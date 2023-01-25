3,500 drones light up Delhi skies for Beating the Retreat rehearsal
January 25, 2023 13:54 IST
3,500 drones lit up the Delhi sky on Tuesday as part of the rehearsals for Beating the Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk that takes place three days after the Republic Day parade. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
The "biggest drone show in India" will light up the evening sky over the Raisina hills, weaving myriad forms of national figures/events through smooth synchronisation. (Express Photo)
The different themes the formations will depict include the success of start-up ecosystem, technological prowess of the country’s youth and pave the way for future path-breaking trends. The event will be organised by M/s Botlabs Dynamics. (Express Photo)
Ahead of the Beating the Retreat ceremony, the Republic Day celebrations will showcase 23 tableaux, performances by the military bands, cultural performances, pan-India food courts and crafts bazaar. (Express Photo)
Twenty-three tableaux – 17 from States/Union Territories and six from various Ministries/Departments, depicting the nation’s rich cultural heritage, economic and social progress and strong internal and external security will be presented during Republic Day Parade. (Express Photo)
503 dancers from across India were selected by a jury who will put up a grand cultural show during the parade on the theme of ‘Nari Shakti’. (Express Photo)
The drones show a formation of the solar system during the rehearsal on Tuesday. (Express Photo)