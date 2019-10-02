India News Remembering Mahatma Gandhi: Rare photos of Father of the Nation On Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, here is a look at his rare photos from Express Archives. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi, is regarded as the Father of Nation. In pic: Mahatma Gandhi with his wife Kasturba on their return to India from South Africa in 1915. (Express archive photo) Gandhi organised the Dandi Salt March in 1930 and Quit India Movement in 1942. He also worked for the upliftment of untouchables and have them a new name 'Harijan' meaning the children of God. In pic: Mahatma Gandhi with ix-year old Indira Gandhi during his 21-day fast in Delhi in 1924. (Express archive photo) Rabindranath Tagore with Mahatma Gandhi in documentary film. (Express archive photo) Gandhi was a social reformist and leader of Indian Independence Movement who introduced the idea of non-violent resistance called Satyagraha. In pic: Mahatma Gandhi reading a newspaper. (Express archive photo) Former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi. (Express archive photo) Mahatma Gandhi arrives in Shimla in 1945. (Express archive photo) Mahatma Gandhi with Lord and Lady Mountbatten at the Rashtrapati Bhavan (then Viceroy's House), New Delhi on 31.3.1947. (Express archive photo) Mahatma Gandhi at the concluding session of the First Asian Relations Conference in New Delhi on April 4, 1947. Sarojini Naidu and Jawaharlal Nehru are also seen in the picture. (Express archive photo)