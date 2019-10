He soon moved to the ISRO, where he was the project director of the SLV-III which was India’s first indigenously designed and produced satellite launch vehicle. Rejoining DRDO in 1982, he planned the program that produced a number of successful missiles, which led to him being known as the “Missile Man.” In pic: Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam during his sortie in Sukhoi in Pune. (Express archive photo)