Top news
- Congress leader Ahmed Patel passes away after battling with Covid-19
- In search of vaccine cold chain, some clues from dairy sector
- From vaccine-readiness to need for funds: what states told PM Modi
- UP clears ‘love jihad’ law: 10-year jail, cancelling marriage if for conversion
- The scholarship scam: To stem fraud, Centre sends list of dos, don’ts
- Corporates as banks: What led to this recommendation, and why has it come in for criticism?
- Bengal polls: ‘Insider-outsider’ to be key theme of TMC campaign
- Aslam Sher Khan writes over Batra being made Hockey India 'life president'
- Alibaba, dating apps among 43 more with China links banned by Govt
Remembering Ahmed Patel: See rare photos from Express archivesUpdated: November 25, 2020 1:36:01 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Amaravati land case: SC stays Andhra Pradesh HC gag order
- Sonia loses her pillar of support, Cong its key link between past and present
- EntertainmentDurgamati trailer: Of conspiracy and a haunted house
- EntertainmentShona Shona: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill sway to a familiar club number
- TrendingBoy's letter to Santa asking whether God loves him sparks debate on social media
- TrendingPeople share Trump's joke about a turkey 'refusing to concede' an election to mock him
- SportsTeam India goes back to ’92 World Cup kit as new sponsors plays it safe
- SportsYuzvendra Chahal: Ready for a bigger Test
- OpinionProtecting Article 32: Right to constitutional remedies is the Constitution’s soul
- Corporates as banks: the key issues
- Lifestyle'There is something very powerful about a woman in a pantsuit', says Indian bride who wore one for her wedding
- TechnologyAliExpress and more: Govt bans 43 more Chinese apps in the country