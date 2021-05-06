Most read
- The harsh truth behind India’s grand Covid vaccination claim
- MS Dhoni delays return to Ranchi till all his CSK teammates depart
- The link between great power and great suffering — from Mao’s China to Modi’s India
- PUBG Mobile developer Krafton announces 'Battlegrounds Mobile India'; a new game that looks a lot like PUBG
- Pune: Work on double-decker bridge on Karve road gains momentum
- Centre turns up heat on violence, Mamata shunts top officials
Record single-day cases, deaths as India battles second Covid-19 waveUpdated: May 6, 2021 7:29:16 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesCentral ministers inciting violence in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee
- Union Minister V Muraleedharan’s convoy attacked in Bengal
- EntertainmentNovember Story trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia’s promising murder-mystery show premieres on May 20
- EntertainmentAlia, Ajay, Jr NTR, Ram Charan appeal to fight the spread of Covid-19
- TrendingHow Adar Poonawalla is triggering a meme fest on Twitter, check out here
- TrendingCandidate uses 1000-pound bear in his campaign for California governor, later complains it stole his thunder
- SportsMS Dhoni delays return to Ranchi till all his CSK teammates depart
- SportsWhen deciding on T20 WC venue players safety needs to be put first: FICA chief executive
- OpinionThe link between great power and great suffering — from Mao’s China to Modi’s India
- Reading Supreme Court's Maratha quota verdict
- LifestyleHand sanitiser: WHO explains how much amount to use and how often
- TechnologyTwitter ban on Kangana: Experts see action on hate speech, but not transparency