In Pictures: RBI maintains status quo, keeps repo rate at 5.25%
The RBI Monetary Policy Committee kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, retaining a neutral stance while raising FY2026 GDP growth to 7.4% and revising retail inflation to 2.1%, citing stable inflation, strong growth momentum, and external risks
February 6, 2026 13:59 IST
The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Friday (February 6) decided to maintain the status quo on interest rates, keeping the repo rate — the central bank’s key policy rate — unchanged at 5.25 per cent
As a result, lending and deposit rates are expected to remain stable, with no change in equated monthly instalments (EMIs) on home and other personal loans of banks
The policy panel also revised the GDP growth rate higher at 7.4 per cent as against the earlier projection of 7.3 per cent and retail inflation at 2.1 per cent as against 2 per cent in FY 2026
Days after India announced trade agreements with the US and the European Union, the MPC also chose to retain its neutral policy stance, indicating that the RBI will keep its options open and will adjust policy depending on the prevailing factors
The decision to pause, taken after the presentation of the Union Budget, comes on the heels of a rate cut in December, when the six-member committee lowered the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.25 per cent
This brought the cumulative reduction in policy rates in 2025 to 125 basis points, marking a period of sustained monetary easing
Announcing the policy, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said several measures announced in the Budget are likely to boost growth
The MPC’s decision reflects a favourable inflation outlook, strong growth momentum, and lingering external risks. Domestic economic conditions remain broadly resilient