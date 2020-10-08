Top news
- JD(U) strategy: Focus on core base, bid to woo others too
- Why does Djokovic want line-umpires to be replaced by technology?
- Two months after Pilot camp alleged tapping, FIR against aide, journalist for ‘fake news’
- No odd-even plan at present but prep won’t take long: Gopal Rai
- India, Japan close to cybersecurity deal, call for robust digital ecosystem
- How will novel coronavirus behave in winter?
Rare photos of Ram Vilas Paswan from Express archivesUpdated: October 8, 2020 9:38:55 pm
Best of Express
- Hathras case: Accused claims victim's family killed her, was 'against our friendship'
- Seven Indians kidnapped in Libya; govt in touch with authorities to rescue them
- EntertainmentPavitra Punia: Audience will get to see my bold and beautiful avatar in Bigg Boss 14
- EntertainmentShreya Dhanwanthary on Scam 1992: Hansal Mehta has outdone himself once again
- TrendingThailand shop installs system to keep doors shut to customers not wearing masks
- TrendingHow a tweet sparked a debate that has Indians on Twitter split over idli and sambar
- SportsLIVE | IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab
- SportsSunil Gavaskar: 'When will Aussies learn? Brown in 1947, now in 2020'
- OpinionEmphasis must be on Covid-19 data disaggregated by geographies
- Nobel Prize in Chemistry for scissors to edit genes
- LifestyleWatch: Ranveer Singh's music label releases rap song on sexual violence against women
- TechnologyFirst look: OnePlus just confirmed OnePlus 8T 5G design