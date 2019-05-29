India News Ramzan food walk through Kolkata’s Zakaria Street Here we take you on a food walk through the haven of Chitpur during the holy month of Ramzan. Located on Chitpur Road, the Nakhoda Masjid, one of the old mosques in Kolkata looks spectacular during the holy month of Ramadan. (Express photo: Shashi Ghosh) Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset but during the month of Ramadan, the eateries are open day in and out to feed hungry souls, who are not on fast. (Express photo: Shashi Ghosh) The entire area located around the Nakhoda Masjid, also known as Zakaria Street, bears a festive looks selling any thing from clothing to itar (traditional perfume). (Express photo: Shashi Ghosh) During Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (sunset meal), the Zakaria street is lively with a colorful display of kebabs, sheermal, biryani and so much more. (Express photo: Shashi Ghosh) As one walks through the lanes of Zakaria street, you will find shops selling gilded bound copies of the Koran in gift boxes, attar (perfume), and caps embroidered with gold and silver. (Express photo: Shashi Ghosh) (Express photo: Shashi Ghosh)