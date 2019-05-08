Toggle Menu Sections
Holy month of Ramadan begins with fasting, feasting and faithhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/india-news/ramadan-2019-ramzan-india-photos-5716252/

Holy month of Ramadan begins with fasting, feasting and faith

Muslims across the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan commemorating the first revelation of the Holy Quran to prophet Muhammad, by observing rigorous fasting from dawn until dusk.

ramadan, ramzan, ramadan 2019, ramzan 2019 photos, ramadan 2019 photos, how muslims are observing ramadan, ramadan 2019 india, ramadan mubarak, ramadan quotes, ramadan wishes, ramadan 2019 date, ramadan 2018 time table, indian express, indian express news

Hundreds of millions of Muslims around the world began fasting on May 6 from sunrise to sunset for the month of Ramadan, a time of contemplation, fortitude and intense worship. (AP)

ramadan, ramzan, ramadan 2019, ramzan 2019 photos, ramadan 2019 photos, how muslims are observing ramadan, ramadan 2019 india, ramadan mubarak, ramadan quotes, ramadan wishes, ramadan 2019 date, ramadan 2018 time table, indian express, indian express news

However, the holy month will begin in Kerala a day earlier on May 5. (Express photo: Nirmal Harindran)

ramadan, ramzan, ramadan 2019, ramzan 2019 photos, ramadan 2019 photos, how muslims are observing ramadan, ramadan 2019 india, ramadan mubarak, ramadan quotes, ramadan wishes, ramadan 2019 date, ramadan 2018 time table, indian express, indian express news

Fasting is considered obligatory in Islam, although there are exceptions for children, the elderly, the sick, those traveling and women who are pregnant or nursing. (AP)

ramadan, ramzan, ramadan 2019, ramzan 2019 photos, ramadan 2019 photos, how muslims are observing ramadan, ramadan 2019 india, ramadan mubarak, ramadan quotes, ramadan wishes, ramadan 2019 date, ramadan 2018 time table, indian express, indian express news

To prepare for the fast, Muslims wake in the night for a pre-dawn meal called "suhoor" or "sehri." (Express photo: Pradip Das)

ramadan, ramzan, ramadan 2019, ramzan 2019 photos, ramadan 2019 photos, how muslims are observing ramadan, ramadan 2019 india, ramadan mubarak, ramadan quotes, ramadan wishes, ramadan 2019 date, ramadan 2018 time table, indian express, indian express news

Muslims across the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan commemorating the first revelation of the Holy Quran to prophet Muhammad, by observing rigorous fasting from dawn until dusk. (Express photo: Pradip Das)

ramadan, ramzan, ramadan 2019, ramzan 2019 photos, ramadan 2019 photos, how muslims are observing ramadan, ramadan 2019 india, ramadan mubarak, ramadan quotes, ramadan wishes, ramadan 2019 date, ramadan 2018 time table, indian express, indian express news

They traditionally break their fast with a sip of water and some dates at sunset. This is followed by a social feast also known as Íftar'. (PTI)

ramadan, ramzan, ramadan 2019, ramzan 2019 photos, ramadan 2019 photos, how muslims are observing ramadan, ramadan 2019 india, ramadan mubarak, ramadan quotes, ramadan wishes, ramadan 2019 date, ramadan 2018 time table, indian express, indian express news

Prayagraj: A worker dries 'Sewaiyan' (Vermicelli), during the holy month of Ramadan at a factory. (PTI)

ramadan, ramzan, ramadan 2019, ramzan 2019 photos, ramadan 2019 photos, how muslims are observing ramadan, ramadan 2019 india, ramadan mubarak, ramadan quotes, ramadan wishes, ramadan 2019 date, ramadan 2018 time table, indian express, indian express news

(Express photo: Pradip Das)

ramadan, ramzan, ramadan 2019, ramzan 2019 photos, ramadan 2019 photos, how muslims are observing ramadan, ramadan 2019 india, ramadan mubarak, ramadan quotes, ramadan wishes, ramadan 2019 date, ramadan 2018 time table, indian express, indian express news

After these intense nights of prayer, the end of Ramadan is met with a three-day holiday called Eid al-Fitr. Children often receive new clothes, gifts and cash. (PTI)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Punjab Board PSEB 10th Result 2019 soon @pseb.ac.in LIVE Updates: When, where and how to check
2 Avengers Endgame: All the behind-the-scenes photos and videos
3 Kerala +2 12th Result 2019 declared: How to check result online, via SMS?