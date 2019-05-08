India News Holy month of Ramadan begins with fasting, feasting and faith Muslims across the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan commemorating the first revelation of the Holy Quran to prophet Muhammad, by observing rigorous fasting from dawn until dusk. Hundreds of millions of Muslims around the world began fasting on May 6 from sunrise to sunset for the month of Ramadan, a time of contemplation, fortitude and intense worship. (AP) However, the holy month will begin in Kerala a day earlier on May 5. (Express photo: Nirmal Harindran) Fasting is considered obligatory in Islam, although there are exceptions for children, the elderly, the sick, those traveling and women who are pregnant or nursing. (AP) To prepare for the fast, Muslims wake in the night for a pre-dawn meal called "suhoor" or "sehri." (Express photo: Pradip Das) Muslims across the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan commemorating the first revelation of the Holy Quran to prophet Muhammad, by observing rigorous fasting from dawn until dusk. (Express photo: Pradip Das) They traditionally break their fast with a sip of water and some dates at sunset. This is followed by a social feast also known as Íftar'. (PTI) Prayagraj: A worker dries 'Sewaiyan' (Vermicelli), during the holy month of Ramadan at a factory. (PTI) (Express photo: Pradip Das) After these intense nights of prayer, the end of Ramadan is met with a three-day holiday called Eid al-Fitr. Children often receive new clothes, gifts and cash. (PTI)