Ram Jethmalani dead: Rare photos from Express archives

Jethmalani served as law minister and as minister of Urban Development in the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s cabinet. In pic: Atal Bihari Vajpayee addressing the National executive meeting in Bombay, on his right is party's Vice President Ram Jethmalani and on his left are KS Hegde, Jagannath Joshi and Sikander Bakht. (Express archive photo)