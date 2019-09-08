India News Ram Jethmalani dead: Rare photos from Express archives Ram Jethmalani served as law minister and as minister of Urban Development in the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s cabinet. Veteran lawyer and former Union law minister Ram Jethmalani passed away Sunday morning at his residence in New Delhi at the age of 95. In pic: Ram Jethmalani during a press conference on `Relevance of Modi in today's political scenario' held in Chandigarh in 2014. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Jethmalani served as law minister and as minister of Urban Development in the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s cabinet. In pic: Atal Bihari Vajpayee addressing the National executive meeting in Bombay, on his right is party's Vice President Ram Jethmalani and on his left are KS Hegde, Jagannath Joshi and Sikander Bakht. (Express archive photo) Born on September 14, 1923, in Shikarpur, Sindh in the Sindh division of the then Bombay Presidency, now part of Pakistan, Jethmalani completed his LL.B from Bombay University at the age of 17. In pic: Ram Jethmalani at a press conference of Kashmir committee at his residence. (Express archive photo) Some of his high-profile cases include Harshad Mehta scam case, Indira Gandhi assasination case, Manu Sharma's defence in Jessica Lall murder case, and Baba Ramdev's defence in 2011 Ramlila incident. In pic: Ram Jethmalani along with Harshad Mehta. (Express archive photo)