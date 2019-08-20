India News Gandhi family, Congress leaders pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on 75th birth anniversary Born on 20th August, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi served as prime minister from 1984 to 1989. He was assassinated on May 21, 1991. Rahul Gandhi, along with mother and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, former president Pranab Mukherjee and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi at Vir Bhoomi in New Delhi Tuesday morning. (Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey) Rajiv Gandhi was not too keen on entering politics but joined Congress at the behest of his mother Indira after his brother Sanjay Gandhi, an MP, died in a plane crash in 1980. (Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey) Rajiv Gandhi married Sonia Gandhi in 1968 and was a professional pilot with the Indian Airlines before becoming a politician. (Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey) Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh pays tribute at Veer Bhumi in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with husband Robert Vadra and children paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. Also seen in the picture is Rahul Gandhi. (Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey) Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former president Pranab Mukherjee, former vice-president Hamid Ansari and former PM Manmohan Singh at Veer Bhumi in New Delhi on Tuesday. Also seen in the picture are Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi. (Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey)