Over 4,000 evacuated, several houses submerged as record rains hit Rajasthan
Updated: August 25, 2022 2:33:12 pm
Some areas along eastern Rajasthan and adjoining Madhya Pradesh on August 23 received record rainfall of 300mm in 24 hours. On Thursday again, dark clouds gather over the Bikaner Fort. (PTI)
The rainfall recorded in Rajasthan Tuesday was 392 per cent above normal and this excess is also because it is not a heavy rainfall receiving state and the normals are very low for August. (PTI)
A couple died as heavy rainfall and subsequent release of excess water from dams led to a flood-like situation in parts of Rajasthan’s Kota and Jhalawar districts and surrounding areas, officials said on Monday. Thousands were evacuated from low-lying areas across districts, they said. (PTI)
The flood situation worsened in four districts of the Kota division as the constant release of large amounts of water from Kota Barrage and Kalisindh caused Parvan and Parvati rivers to swell leading to submerging of several villages in low-lying areas. (PTI)
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is set to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-hit regions and meet the affected people in Bundi, Kora, Baran and Jhalawar districts, an official spokesperson quoted by PTI said. (PTI)
Over 4,000 people had to be evacuated from the affected districts. The Army and the Air Force were pressed into action and asked to conduct relief and rescue operations. (PTI)
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, along with her son and Jhalawar-Baran MP Dushyant Singh, conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas and hit out at the Gehlot government for not being visible. (PTI)