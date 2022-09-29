Ashok Gehlot ‘out’ of Congress president poll after Rajasthan rebellion
September 29, 2022 6:51:41 pm
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday said that he will not contest the upcoming Congress presidential election. Gehlot made his decision public after meeting party president Sonia Gandhi at the latter’s residence.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Gehlot said he has always been a disciplined soldier of the Congress and that he will not contest the presidential poll in view of the recent developments in Rajasthan. (Express)
When asked about whether he would continue as the Rajasthan CM, Gehlot said that Sonia Gandhi will decide on the matter. “I felt sorry, have apologised to Sonia Gandhi for developments in Rajasthan,” Gehlot said.
Soon after Gehlot's announcement, Congress leader KC Venugopal said that party president Sonia Gandhi will decide on the Rajasthan chief minister’s post within a day or two. (Express)
KC Venugopal also said it will be clear by tomorrow, the last day of filing nominations for the top post, who all will contest. (Express)
On Sunday, the MLAs backing Gehlot had skipped the Congress Legislature Party meeting convened by the party’s high command--called to set in motion the process of finding his successor in Rajasthan in view of Gehlot's probable entry in the race for Congress president post-- and tendered their resignations to Assembly Speaker CP Joshi. (Express)
Meanwhile, veteran party leader Digvijaya Singh confirmed that he is throwing his hat in the ring in race for Congress president. He collected his nomination papers on Thursday. (Express)
Singh met Shashi Tharoor, who said they agreed that theirs is "not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest" among colleagues.
"Received a visit from Digvijaya Singh this afternoon. I welcome his candidacy for the Presidency of our Party," Tharoor said in a tweet. (Express)