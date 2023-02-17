Take a look at Raj Kapoor’s one-acre bungalow in Mumbai now sold to Godrej properties
Updated: February 17, 2023 21:23 IST
Updated : February 17, 2023 21:23 IST
1 / 6
Godrej Properties Ltd (GPL), has acquired legendary actor Raj Kapoor’s bungalow in Mumbai’s Chembur to develop it as a premium residential project. (Express photo/Pradip Das)
2 / 6
The site is located at Deonar Farm Road, Chembur, Mumbai, adjacent to Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). (Express)
3 / 6
Godrej purchased the land from the legal heirs of Raj Kapoor. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)
4 / 6
In May 2019, Godrej Properties acquired R K Studios in Chembur from the Kapoor family to develop a premium mixed-use project, Godrej RKS. The project is expected to be delivered in 2023. (Express/Pradip Das)
5 / 6
Godrej's MD and CEO, Gaurav Pandey said, “We are pleased to add this iconic project to our portfolio and are grateful to the Kapoor family for entrusting us with this opportunity".
6 / 6
Raj Kapoor's son Randhir Kapoor said that the bungalow has been of "great emotional and historical significance" to the Kapoor family. (PTI)