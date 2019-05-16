Toggle Menu Sections
Rain brings relief from scorching heat in Delhi-NCRhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/india-news/rain-brings-relief-from-scorching-heat-in-delhi-ncr-5728521/

Rain brings relief from scorching heat in Delhi-NCR

The Southwest monsoon is likely to be delayed this year, the IMD officials said, with the onset expected in Kerala on June 6 instead of June 1.

Various parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed rainfall Wednesday morning, bringing much needed relief to the otherwise scorching heat in the national capital. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average and humidity was recorded at 82 per cent at 8.30 am, news agency PTI reported. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

IMD has issued a warning for rainfall and thunderstorm over northwest and adjoining central India till May 15. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The air quality in the national capital improved significantly after this morning’s downpour, authorities told news agency PTI. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

IMD predicted a windy day with the possibility of thundershowers, light rain accompanied by lightning. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, according to news agency PTI. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

As the concentration of pollutants in the capital dipped after Monday’s rainfall, experts are now worried about the impact of crop residue burning in Punjab and Haryana. (PTI)

Duststorm accompanied by rain is expected in many districts of Haryana and Rajasthan such as Jind, Rohtak, Fatehabad, Hisar, Jaisalmer, Sirsa, Bhiwani and Jhajjar today, acccording to SkymetWeather. (PTI)

