Rahul Gandhi targets Himanta Sarma at Assam rally ahead of assembly polls
Gandhi said that Sarma, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, is running a “land ATM” in the state
April 2, 2026 17:42 IST
April 2, 2026 17:42 IST
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Rahul Gandhi addressed an election rally in Bokajan in Assam on Thursday, campaigning for Congress candidate Raton Engti ahead of the Assembly polls
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The Congress leader intensified his campaign by targeting Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging widespread corruption in the state government during his address to supporters
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Gandhi expanded his criticism, alleging that Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, enabled large-scale land allocation to corporate interests
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He highlighted concerns over land distribution, claiming that vast tracts of land had been diverted away from local communities in favour of major corporate houses
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The rally focused on regional empowerment, with Gandhi outlining Congress’s plan to strengthen governance in tribal areas such as Karbi Anglong through provisions like Article 244(A) and the Sixth Schedule
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Shifting to cultural concerns, Gandhi referred to Zubeen Garg as a symbol of Assam’s identity, while emphasising the need for justice in matters related to his death
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On economic issues, Gandhi raised concerns over India’s trade engagement with the United States under Donald Trump, citing potential adverse impacts on farmers, traders and small businesses
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The Congress leader outlined key electoral promises, including financial assistance for women, support for small businesses, health insurance coverage, pensions for senior citizens and land rights for indigenous communities
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The rally took place as campaigning intensified ahead of the 126-member Assam Assembly elections scheduled for April 9, with results set to be declared on May 4, 2026