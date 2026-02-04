Rahul Gandhi escalates attack on PM over Naravane Memoir amid Lok Sabha disruptions
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi escalated his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over former Army Chief General M M Naravane’s memoir, a day after eight Opposition MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha following disruptions when he was not allowed to read excerpts from the book
Updated: February 4, 2026 14:16 IST
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi continued his offensive against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over former Army Chief General M M Naravane’s memoir during the Parliament session on Wednesday (Source: Photo by PTI)
Gandhi challenged the Prime Minister to attend the Lok Sabha and said he would personally hand over a copy of Naravane’s memoir if Modi appeared in the House (Source: Photo by PTI)
Speaking in the Parliament Complex with the book in hand, Gandhi said the country should read the memoir to understand what he described as the “truth” about the Ladakh situation (Source: Photo by PTI)
The Congress leader claimed that General Naravane’s book contains a detailed account of events related to Ladakh and the Army’s response to Chinese troop movements (Source: Photo by PTI)
Gandhi alleged that when Chinese tanks reached the Kailash Ridge, senior government officials, including the Defence Minister, did not respond immediately to the Army Chief’s calls (Source: Photo by PTI)
He further claimed that the Army wanted permission to fire but was bound by standing orders that restricted firing without clearance from the government leadership (Source: Photo by PTI)
Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Modi of not fulfilling his responsibility, citing passages from the memoir suggesting the Army Chief felt abandoned by the establishment (Source: Photo by PTI)
The remarks came a day after intense disruptions in the Lok Sabha when Gandhi attempted to quote from General Naravane’s unpublished memoir but was stopped by the Chair (Source: Photo by PTI)
On Tuesday, Opposition MPs protested by entering the Well of the House and throwing papers at the Speaker’s podium, escalating tensions in Parliament (Source: Photo by PTI)
Following the disruption, eight Opposition MPs — including seven Congress members and one CPI(M) MP — were suspended from the Lok Sabha for unruly conduct (Source: Photo by PTI)