9 / 9

The rally will cover 12 states and two Union Territories in 150 days. The ‘padayatra’ will move in two batches, one from 7-10:30 am and the other from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm. While the morning session will include a lesser number of participants, the evening session will see mass mobilisation. On an average, the padyatris will walk around 22-23 km daily, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said. (Express Photo)