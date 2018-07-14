3 / 10

It is said that in the 12th century, Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra took to three giant wooden chariots pulled by devotees during the yatra. And people have been celebrating this since then to mark the annual journey of the three deities. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)



