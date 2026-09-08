Punjab Congress protest over drug menace, law and order; police use water cannons
Led by Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, the state unit workers and leaders burnt Mann's effigy outside their office, criticising the Mann government over several issues
September 8, 2026 18:17 IST
September 8, 2026 18:17 IST
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Punjab Congress leaders and workers protesting against the "deteriorating" law and order situation and the drug menace in the state were stopped by Chandigarh Police when they attempted to head towards Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's official residence to gherao it (Source: Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
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A heavy deployment of police force repeatedly used water cannons to disperse the protesters (Source: Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
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Led by Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, party workers and leaders burnt Mann’s effigy outside their office over issues including the drug menace and worsening law and order (Source: Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
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Addressing a gathering of protesters, Warring alleged that the law and order situation has "collapsed" under the AAP regime (Source: Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
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Lashing out at the AAP for inducting gangster-turned-politician Gupreet Singh Sekhon, Warring said that while the people of Punjab wanted to get rid of the gangsters, the ruling party was inducting them and providing them with a political platform and power (Source: Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
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Warring also announced that very soon he will be showing and waving the black flags not in front of the chief minister, but right on his stage where he will be speaking (Source: Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
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He told the workers that they must look forward towards the party and ensure that every Congress candidate who gets the party ticket wins so that Punjab gets rid of the corrupt and incompetent government (Source: Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
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Asserting his unfailing loyalty and commitment towards the Congress, Warring said that no matter what position he held, he will always remain with the party which had given him so much (Source: Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
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Several party leaders, including Congress MP Gurjit Singh Aujla, former minister Balbir Singh Sidhu and former MLAs Rana KP Singh and Raj Kumar Verka, were present in the protest (Source: Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)
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A heavy force was deployed by the Chandigarh Police to prevent the protesters from heading towards the CM residence to gherao it (Source: Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)