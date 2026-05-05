Punjab CM Mann meets President Murmu, seeks cancellation of 6 Rajya Sabha MPs’ membership
Mann also presented papers to the President, signed by all AAP MLAs from Punjab, demanding the cancellation of the six MPs' memberships
Updated: May 5, 2026 14:36 IST
Updated : May 5, 2026 14:36 IST
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday
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He urged the President to terminate the membership of six Rajya Sabha MPs from the state who recently switched allegiances to the BJP
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The development follows a major setback for the Aam Aadmi Party on April 24, when seven of its ten Rajya Sabha MPs quit the party and merged with the BJP
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Out of the seven MPs who left the party, six were from Punjab, significantly impacting the AAP’s representation from the state in the Upper House
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After the meeting, Mann told reporters that the six Rajya Sabha MPs who left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were "selected" by the party's elected MLAs in Punjab
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said there was a distinction between being “selected” and “elected,” noting that the Rajya Sabha MPs had been chosen by MLAs who were themselves elected by the people of Punjab
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The Chief Minister submitted documents to the President, signed by all AAP MLAs from Punjab, formally seeking cancellation of the six MPs’ membership
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AAP MLAs gathered at Rail Bhawan, close to the Rashtrapati Bhawan, exuded hope that the President would do justice to the party