Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ties the knot with Gurpreet KaurUpdated: July 7, 2022 3:50:47 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesAlt News co-founder Zubair moves SC for bail, cites death threats
- Bribery case: CBI arrests Power Grid exec director, Tata Projects executive VP
- EntertainmentThor Love and Thunder movie review: Chris Hemsworth film strays far from Marvel, Thor
- EntertainmentDilip Kumar: How the 'first Khan' gracefully transitioned into his second innings, created a blueprint for star-actors
- TrendingWatch: Frenzy at Kerala’s Lulu malls as huge crowds throng outlets for midnight sale
- TrendingStrangers rally together, lie about train service disruption to help Mumbai man take an off
- SportsRoger Bannister to Rafael Nadal: The triumphs of the greats may not be possible without the pain
- Veteran Australian without a contract till recently wins Tour de France stage, breaks down after thrilling photo finish
- OpinionTwitter's legal challenge to Centre's orders flags issues of free speech
- How Dolo-650 became pandemic's go-to fever drug
- LifestylePunjab CM Bhagwant Mann ties the knot with Gurpeet Kaur; details inside
- TechnologyFAQ: Apple’s Lockdown Mode to fight ‘mercenary spyware’