India News Wall collapses after heavy rains in Pune , 15 killed All the people who were sleeping in the huts were trapped under the collapsed wall and the soil behind. At least 15 people, including four children, were killed Saturday morning after a compound wall collapsed at a construction site in Pune’s Kondhwa area. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon) As per information provided by police, the incident took place at a construction site near Talab Masjid in Kondhwa, where tin houses were built for the labourers working at the construction site.(Express Photo by Arul Horizon) Several people are feared trapped under the debris. Three persons were taken out alive and are being treated at a hospital for multiple serious injuries. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon) With 73 mm of rain, Pune experienced its second wettest June day since 2009, between the mornings of June 27 and June 28, even as moderate rainfall continued over the city throughout Friday. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon) Pune district collector Navalkishor Ram said, "The deceased have been identified and their relatives are being informed. All the possible aid is being provided. Most deceased persons were from Bihar and West Bengal. ( Express Photo by Arul Horizon) Rescue operation are still on to ensure no more persons were trapped under the debris. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)