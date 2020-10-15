Bihar polls
- Target 5 lakh kits, women lead Patna’s Covid race for polls
- At labour chowks, lockdown shadow over Nitish sushasan
- Meira Kumar interview: 'Referendum is a big word…but yes, Modi work will be talked about'
- Jitan Ram Manjhi: The man of many U-turns looks to turn a corner
- As BJP footprint grows, Nitish Kumar slips in Muslim base
- Railway upgrades tracks to Bihar, some trains now running ahead of schedule
- The rise and rise of Nityanand Rai
- Nitish Kumar: The man for all seasons
- Sushil Kumar Modi: The forever deputy
- Battle for Bihar: Why it matters
Pune streets flooded, mobile network disrupted due to heavy rainsUpdated: October 15, 2020 8:26:09 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Gupkar signatories float new alliance for 'restoring JK's constitutional status'
- Owaisi interview: 'Cong, RJD lack political conviction to take on BJP'
- EntertainmentOscar-winning costume designer Bhanu Athaiya passes away
- EntertainmentAditya Narayan: Did face a tough time like many others during lockdown but not bankrupt
- TrendingSamsung mocks Apple for not including wall pin-charger with iPhone 12
- TrendingThis Japanese group's music with bottles and a toy train strikes a chord with netizens
- SportsIPL | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab | LIVE
- SportsRCB vs KXIP: Chris Gayle makes first appearance in IPL 2020
- OpinionOur life is the answer to the trolls. Withdrawing it means denying our reality
- How Modi government has been bypassing Parliament
- TechnologyOur Google Pixel 4a review: The 'affordable' Pixel smartphone