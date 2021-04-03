7 / 7

According to health ministry data, 10 districts- Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Bengaluru Urban, Aurangabad, Delhi, Ahmednagar and Nanded - account for 50 per cent of total active COVID-19 caseload of country. The Pune district administration has launched an initiative to vaccinate approximately 30 lakh people to control the spike. (Express Photo)