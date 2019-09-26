India News Pune flooded after heavy rains: 13 killed, over 10,000 rescued At least 13 people were killed in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after heavy rains battered Maharashtra's Pune district, officials said on Thursday. A view of damaged vehicles after heavy rains, in Pune, Thursday. At least 13 people were killed in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after heavy rains battered Maharashtra's Pune district. (PTI) Vehicles are piled up on a street after a flash flood following heavy rains, in Pune, Thursday. (PTI) Nearly 10,500 people from several water-logged areas were shifted to safer places so far following heavy showers in the district on Wednesday. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he was pained to know about the loss of lives due to heavy rains in Pune.(PTI) Residents walk past a damaged car after a wall collapsed following heavy rains in Pune. (Reuters) Passers-by push a two-wheeler stuck in floodwaters amid heavy rain, in Pune city, Wednesday. (PTI)