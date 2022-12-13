‘Not caste, not religion. We stand only for Shivaji Maharaj’s respect’: Protesters observe Pune bandh against Koshyari’s remark on Maratha king
December 13, 2022 2:47:55 pm
Normal life in Pune came to a halt as prominent Maratha organisation Sambhaji Brigade, under the banner of "Sarvdharmiya Shivpremi Punekar," called for a silent march and a bandh on Tuesday. The bandh was against the controversial remarks made by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Chhatrapati Shivaji. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)
The march began early morning after sitting BJP Rajya Sabha MP Udayanraje Bhosale offered flowers at the statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji in Deccan. Bhonsale is one of the descendents of Chhatrapati Shivaji. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)
The main objective of the bandh is to assert calls for removal of Koshyari from the position of Governor. Here, you can see protesters participating in a silent rally at Alka Chowk as part of the bandh in Pune. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)
Along with Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), public transport services, maketplaces, schools in the city also remained closed on the day. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)
Called by the Sambhaji Brigade, NCP, and Shiv Sena (UBT) last week, the bandh also witnessed support from other organisations like the rickshaw unions, traders associations, and mandals. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)
As per plan, the silent march would pass through the Alka theatre chowk, the Laxmi road and the Belbaug chowk before ending at Lal Mahal where the Maratha king spent his childhood. Here. shops are seen to be shut at the busy street of Belbaug Chowk in solidarity with the bandh. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)
In this picture, a public meeting is being held near Lal Mahal, following the silent march in Pune. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)
The bandh also aims at demanding an apology from the Governor as well as BJP for remarks made about the 17th century Maratha king. In this picture, local markets can be seen closed in the city. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)
A market yard in Pune wears a deserted look on the day of the bandh. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)
Preparations for the protests against Governor Koshyari who had recently referred to Chhatrapati Shivaji as an icon of “olden days,” began a day ago in Pune. Here, you can see hoardings put up in public places, announcing the march and the bandh planned for Tuesday. (Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)