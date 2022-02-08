Breaking News
- As 'hijab' row intensifies, Karnataka govt orders closure of schools, colleges for 3 days
- Hyundai row: South Korean foreign minister calls up EAM Jaishankar, says ‘regret the offence’
- Minimum 10 yrs in jail, Rs 1 lakh fine: BJP promises to tighten 'love jihad' law in UP
- Facebook, Instagram handles of Chinar Corps blocked since January 28
- UP elections: Campaigning for first phase ends, all eyes on Jat stronghold
- Explained: Why a performer wearing Korean hanbok at Winter Olympics has sparked criticism
- Dalit or Christian? Caught between two identities in Punjab
- Seven Army personnel, who were caught in Arunachal avalanche, found dead
Protests erupt as ‘hijab’ row intensifies in KarnatakaFebruary 8, 2022 10:54:48 pm
- NDA is ‘No Data Available’ govt: Chidambaram
- EntertainmentOscar nominations 2022: Indian documentary Writing with Fire nominated in Best Documentary Feature category
- EntertainmentOscar 2022 nominations complete list: The Power of the Dog leads the pack
- TrendingParrot steals GoPro, records stunning getaway. Watch video
- TrendingHumpback whale, dolphin seen spinning together in US' North Shore. Watch incredible video
- SportsWhat Hardik at his best, and his possible alternatives, bring to the table
- SportsAsian Games discus throw champion Praveen Kumar Sobti, who boomed on small screen as Bhim, passes away
- OpinionSecularism has been weaponised in Karnataka
- What claims have been made on Pegasus use in Israel?
- LifestyleIs confidence the secret to success? Not exactly
- TechnologySamsung's Unpacked 2022 event: What to expect