Members of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) burn effigies and tyres during a protest against the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, in Jodhpur, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Lal was murdered at his shop by two men for allegedly posting a social media statement in favour of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. (PTI Photo)