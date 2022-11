4 / 8

Among those who are also expected to meet Rahul Gandhi include people displaced by the construction of various dams, including Sardar Sarovar, tribals who were displaced by the relocation of African cheetahs, people who would be displaced if diamond mining is allowed in Buxwaha, banana farmers of Burhanpur, those who participated in the 2020-21 farmers’ protest, Maheshwari saree weavers from Maheshwar, along with women from various self-help groups and the eunuch community of Indore. (AICC)