Earlier in the day, during a public meeting in Tezpur, Priyanka asserted that her party, if voted to power in Assam, will bring a new law to "nullify" the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state. "This election is an election of trust. The people of Assam were cheated by a party five years ago that promised them 25 lakh jobs but gave them CAA instead. The Congress party is not making empty promises but undertaking 5 guarantees," she said. (Source: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee)