Priyanka Gandhi calls defeat of delimitation-linked women’s bill a ‘win for democracy’
She also demanded that the government implement the Women's Reservation Act of 2023 on the current strength of the Lok Sabha
April 18, 2026 14:41 IST
April 18, 2026 14:41 IST
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Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed a press conference on Saturday following the defeat of the Constitution amendment bill in the Lok Sabha (Source: Photo by Praveen Khanna)
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She described the outcome as a significant moment, calling it a victory for democracy, the Constitution and opposition unity (Source: Photo by Praveen Khanna)
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She said the proposed bill sought to link women’s reservation with delimitation, which she described as an attempt to alter the federal structure of the country (Source: Photo by Praveen Khanna)
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Referring to the developments in Parliament, she said the opposition had come together to oppose the bill during the special session held from April 16 to 18 (Source: Photo by Praveen Khanna)
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While 298 members voted in support of the bill, 230 MPs voted against it. Out of 528 members who voted, the bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority (Source: Photo by Praveen Khanna)
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She said the bill, which proposed implementing 33 per cent reservation for women along with increasing Lok Sabha seats to 816, was defeated after failing to secure the required majority (Source: Photo by Praveen Khanna)
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She maintained that the opposition supports women’s reservation but opposed the manner in which the bill was introduced and structured (Source: Photo by Praveen Khanna)
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Referring to remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha, she said his statement that the Congress would not be able to sit on the treasury benches for years reflected the ruling party’s political intent (Source: Photo by Praveen Khanna)
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She stated that the move was aimed at retaining power through delimitation and could have allowed changes based on the government’s preferences (Source: Photo by Praveen Khanna)
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She added that the opposition could not support the bill in its current form and said the outcome showed the strength of a united opposition (Source: Photo by Praveen Khanna)