4 / 9

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was detained by the police from outside his residence in Lucknow where he staged a sit-in after being stopped from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri district. Security was heightened outside his Vikramaditya Marg home and police trucks were placed to block the road and restrict any movement, following which he sat on protest with party leaders Ram Gopal Yadav, Anand Bhadauria and others. Hundreds of party workers also gathered outside the house, and a heavy police force was deployed in the area. (Express photo)