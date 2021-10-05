PANDORA PAPERS
- Offshore footprint found in origins of IPL teams Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab
- Ex-chief of Military Intelligence and son set up firm in Seychelles; pegged inflow at $1 mn
- Pandora papers: Sri Lankan power couple piled up luxury homes, artworks and cash offshore as ruling family rose and rose
- Pandora Papers: Suspect foreign money flows into booming American tax havens on promise of eternal secrecy
- Family trust of Goa miner Timblo’s son, transactions under Singapore scanner
- Pandora Papers: How America’s biggest law firm drives global wealth into tax havens
- Owners of Radico Khaitan, manufacturer of IMFL, have their assets in offshore trusts
- Govt orders CBDT-led probe into Pandora, black money judges say action will be taken
- How Pramod Mittal ‘owed’ $1 bn to Pramod Mittal — and got his deal
- Family behind premier hospital in Delhi set up offshore firm with assets worth $35 mn
Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav: Political leaders detained over Lakhimpur Kheri violenceOctober 5, 2021 9:37:10 pm
- What are Pandora Papers, and why do they matter?
