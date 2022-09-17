Havans, blood donation drives: Country comes together to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday
September 17, 2022 3:07:09 pm
Wishes poured in from across the world as Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 72nd birthday on Saturday. (PTI Photo)
On his birthday, the Prime Minister has four programs scheduled, including the release of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. (PTI Photo)
In Prime Minister's constituency Varanasi, BJP leader Mahesh Chand Srivastava and other party leaders performed a 'havan' on the PM's birthday. (PTI Photo)
Young devotees recited Vedic mantras on the banks of the Ganga river in Varanasi as part of the 'havan'. (PTI Photo).
Also in Varanasi, Members of 'Namami Gange Programme' and residents offered prayers at Dashashwamedh Ghat while putting up photographs of PM Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)
In Lucknow, the state unit of the BJP will launch the “Seva Pakhwara”, a 16-day programme under which the party will organise several events to connect with the people. (PTI Photo)
To mark Prime Minister's birthday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the “Namo exhibition” in Lucknow and party state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary in Azamgarh. (PTI Photo)
The Prime Minister’s birthday was celebrated by all communities across the country. In picture, the Muslim community in Jamalpur Darwaza, Ahmedabad, celebrate the PM’s birthday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)
In Moradabad, BJP supporters celebrated his birthday with 'Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav' blood donation campaign today. (PTI Photo)
His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama wrote to PM Modi wishing him good health on his birthday. (PTI Photo)