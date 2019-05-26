India News ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Vishwas’: PM Narendra Modi’s message to newly elected NDA MPs At the Parliament's Central Hall, amidst loud cheers and chants of “Modi, Modi”, the Prime Minister thanked leaders and the newly elected MPs. In his first speech after being elected as leader of the BJP-led NDA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday asked 353 newly elected MPs to work without any discrimination on the basis of faith and caste. He was addressing the gathering at Parliament Central Hall. (Express photo by Renuka Puri 26th May 2019) PM Modi expanded his 2014 call of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” to “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Vishwas” as the mantra for taking India to newer heights. (Express photo by Renuka Puri 26th May 2019) “The way the poor have been cheated, the minorities have been deceived the same way. It would have been good if their education, their health had been in focus. I expect from you in 2019 that you will be able to puncture that deception. We have to earn their trust,” he said. (Express photo by Renuka Puri 26th May 2019) After dissolving the 16th Lok Sabha on the recommendation of the Union Cabinet, President Ram Nath Kovind Saturday formally appointed Modi to the office of Prime Minister of India. (Express photo by Renuka Puri 26th may 2019) PM Modi bows before veteran BJP leader L K Advani. (Express photo by Renuka Puri 26th May 2019) Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives blessings from veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) A Member of Parliament taking selfie along with Pragya Singh Thakur who is the newly elected MP from Bhopal during the NDA. (Express photo by Renuka Puri 26th May 2019) An MP takes a selfie with newly elected Gurdaspur MP and film actor Sunny Deol at Parliament Central Hall. (Express photo by Renuka Puri, 26th May 2019) Newly elected MP from Delhi, Gautam Gambhir and Pravesh Varma, greet others. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greets others ahead of the NDA meeting. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi takes a selfie with another member of the House. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhra Raje arrives with her son and BJP MP Dushyant Singh for the NDA meet. Dushyant has been elected as an MP from the Jhalwar Baran Lok Sabha seat in Rajasthan this election. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)