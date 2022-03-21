2 / 10

Among the awardees, two were conferred with Padma Vibhushan, eight were given Padma Bhushan and 54 were presented Padma Shri awards for the year 2022. In pic, President Kovind presents Padma Vibhushan to General Bipin Rawat (Posthumous) for Civil Service. As the first Chief of Defence Staff and Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, he was pivotal in ushering transformative reforms in Indian Armed Forces. (Photo: Twitter@rashtrapatibhvn via PTI)