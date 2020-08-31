Top news
- Pune: Man assaulted at date set up on gay dating app
- Dr Padmavati, among India’s top cardiologists, dies at 103
- Governor responds to TMC poster: ‘Main bhi hoon na’
- Covid cases in Delhi cross 2,000 mark after 50 days
- After SC order, 2 state-run universities to hold final-year exams
- Bangla Sahib gurdwara gets a pharmacy
Pranab Mukherjee passes away: See rare pictures from Express archivesUpdated: August 31, 2020 6:39:30 pm
Best of Express
- BusinessIndia GDP Q1 Data: India's economic growth slips 23.9% in Q1 of 2020-21
- Fresh tension in eastern Ladakh: Army blocks China’s attempts to change status quo
- EntertainmentManiyarayile Ashokan review: A half-baked slice-of-life movie
- Trending'Bhushan=Re 1': Memes flood social media after Supreme Court fines senior lawyer
- TrendingBill Gates bakes special cake for friend Warren Buffett on his 90th birthday
- SportsIndia, Russia share online Chess Olympiad trophy after server outage
- SportsUS Open returns with pullouts and restrictions at fanless Meadows
- OpinionChina's strategy of economic self-reliance, under label of 'dual circulation', has been sharpened by pandemic
- Covid vaccine tracker: FDA says could approve shot before phase-3 trials are completed
- LifestyleDessert recipe: This no-bake vegan cake requires just 3 ingredients
- TechnologyThe best external hard drives in 2020 for Windows, Mac