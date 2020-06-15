- Bengal: 518 Covid patients recover — highest in one day so far
- Chartered flight brings back 179 stranded people to Pune from UAE
- UP: 5,540 coronavirus cases added in 14 days at 5% rate
- Outbreak set to stall tree plantation in Maharashtra
- After red flags, Delhi scraps order converting nursing homes into Covid facilities
- New Research: When patients swab themselves
- SAIL top brass tests positive for Covid, employee union alleges inaction
PPE kits are the order of the day in times of Covid-19Updated: June 15, 2020 6:55:13 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- India issues demarche to Pak after two officials go missing in Islamabad
- India has its first gas exchange. What it is, and how it will work
- EntertainmentSeriously Funny: 10 Bollywood comedies to watch in your lifetime
- EntertainmentRhea Chakraborty, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and others attend Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral
- TrendingNew Zealand's ad campaign using porn stars to educate youth wins praise online
- TrendingShashi Tharoor reaction to comedian Saloni Gaur’s video leaves netizens looking for dictionary
- SportsUnlocking sport: The Deal is in the Duel
- SportsMS Dhoni 'shocked, shattered' after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise
- OpinionCovid crisis underlines urgency of more inclusive employment, employability and education
- What is NASA’s Gateway lunar orbiting outpost?
- LifestyleSuicide, a preventable cause of death
- Technology5 best meditation apps to help you relax, sleep better