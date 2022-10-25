After Diwali, smog descends on cities, air quality dips
October 25, 2022 1:19:39 pm
As Diwali was celebrated across the country Monday, the air quality index (AQI) in the National Capital Region (NCR) plummeted to ‘very poor’(Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
This is also the first ‘very poor’ air day of the season for the national capital. Here is a picture of migratory birds at the Bank of River Yamuna in New Delhi on Tuesday.(Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
Mumbai also faced poor air quality. Smog filled up Palm Beach road in Navi Mumbai on Diwali evening (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)
The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), meanwhile, said that the air quality across Mumbai fell in the ‘moderate’ category yesterday (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)
Meanwhile, SAFAR termed the air quality across Pune yesterday as 'satisfactory' (Express photo by Arul Horizon)
Smog enveloped Pune's Wanawadi road at around 2.50 am on Tuesday morning after Diwali. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)
Low visibility levels were also reported in parts of Andhra Pradesh. Here, haze is seen enveloping a flyover in Hyderabad (AP Photo)
A woman covers her nose as she walks through thick smoke caused by firecrackers during Diwali celebrations in Ahmedabad on Monday. (AP)