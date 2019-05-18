Toggle Menu Sections
Modi caps off election campaign with prayers and meditation in Kedarnath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand while BJP chief Amit Shah visited Somnath temple in Gujarat Saturday. The Lok Sabha poll campaign came to an end on Friday and voting for the last phase will be held Sunday (May 19).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday offered prayers at the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath, a day after campaigning for the general election came to a close. (Source- Twitter @narendramodi)

The PM reached Jolly Grant airport this morning. Stringent security arrangements were made for the his visit. (Source- Twitter @narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays obeisance at the hill shrine of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand on Saturday. (Source- Twitter @narendramodi)

PM Modi also took note of the restoration work done at the shrine after the ancient temple was hit by devastating North India floods in 2013. (Source PTI)

This is Modi's fourth visit to the temple in the last two years. He will offer prayers at Badrinath on Sunday. The portals of both the shrines were reopened for devotees after winter break early this month. (PTI Photo)

The Election Commission gave its nod to the visit while "reminding" the prime minister's office that the model code of conduct is still in force. The campaigning for the seventh and the last phase of the general election ended Friday evening. (PTI Photo)

BJP chief Amit Shah also offered prayers at the famous Somnath temple in Gujarat along with his family members Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Shah, who is on Gujarat visit, was accompanied by his wife, a son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter. They performed rituals at the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, located in Gir-Somnath district. (PTI Photo)

Shah is also a trustee of the Shree Somnath Trust that manages affairs of the temple. (Source- Twitter @AmitShah)

The visit of Shah, the BJP candidate from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, came on the eve of the conclusion of the seven-phase elections. Counting of votes will take place on May 23. (Source- Twitter @AmitShah)

