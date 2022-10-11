7 / 13

Actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan also marked her presence along with her actor son Abhishek Bachchan. Speaking to reporters, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recalled his relationship with the SP patriarch and said Yadav was connected to the roots. If there was any leader who was connected to the public and the ground, it was Mulayam Singh Yadav, Rajnath said. (PTI)