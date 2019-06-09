Political leaders attend Shahnawaz Hussain and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s Eid celebration

Political leaders attend Shahnawaz Hussain and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s Eid celebrationhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/india-news/political-leaders-attend-shahnawaz-hussain-and-mukhtar-abbas-naqvis-eid-celebration-5768191/
BJP leaders and Union Ministers Shahnawaaz Hussain and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hosted Eid celebration programme at their respective residences in New Delhi. Their celebrations were attended by their fellow BJP leaders as well as leaders from other parties.