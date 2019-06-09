Political leaders attend Shahnawaz Hussain and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s Eid celebration

Toggle Menu Sections
BJP leaders and Union Ministers Shahnawaaz Hussain and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hosted Eid celebration programme at their respective residences in New Delhi. Their celebrations were attended by their fellow BJP leaders as well as leaders from other parties.

BJP leader Shahanwaz Hussain attending to senior leader L K Advani, Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Ram Vilas Passwan and Meenakshi Lekhi during an Eid celebration at Shahnwaz's residence in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Cabinet Minister Piyush Goyal and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also attended Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's Eid celebrations at his residence with MOS Kishan Reddy on 5th June 2019. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain greets Union Minister Harsh Vardhan and Baijayant Panda in a Eid Milan celebration at Hussain's residence in New Delhi. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Newly elected Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman greets Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi during Ei ul-Fitr celebrations at his residence on 5th June. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari greets senior leader Bhupender Yadav along with the host Shahnawaz Hussain during an Eid Milan programme. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain greets Congress leader Bhupendra Hooda during an Eid Milan programme. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Cabinet Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi during Eid celebrations on 5th June. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

