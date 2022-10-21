Police Commemoration Day: India remembers its fallen heroes
October 21, 2022 4:55:03 pm
National Police Commemoration Day was observed across India Friday. The Police Commemoration Day is observed in the memory of 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed on this day in 1959 in an ambush by Chinese troops in Ladakh's Hot Spring area. (PTI)
Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka with INTERPOL President Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi and other officials during the Police Commemoration Day, at National Police Memorial at Chanakyapuri, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Union Home minister Amit Shah on Friday said the security situation in the insurgency-hit areas of the northeast and Jammu and Kashmir as well as in the states affected by Naxal violence has improved over the last eight years of the Narendra Modi government while addressing top police and paramilitary commanders at the National Police Memorial in the Chanakyapuri area. (PTI)
Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi lays a wreath during the Police Commemoration Day, at National Police Memorial at Chanakyapuri, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Officials pays tributes to the fallen heroes while Police Commemoration Day observed at Police Lines in Ludhiana. (Express Photo)
Shah said India is proceeding on the path of development due to the sacrifices made by the police and paramilitary personnel across the country. (Express Photo)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during Police Commemoration Day, at police headquarters at Naigaon in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
Telangana police aims to install 15 lakh CCTV cameras across the state even as six lakh have been set up in the capital Hyderabad so far, Telangana Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy said on Friday. (PTI)