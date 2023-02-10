‘India’s growth story is changing’: PM Modi at UP Global Investors’ Summit
Updated: February 10, 2023 17:37 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the UP Global Investors’ Summit in Lucknow on Friday, where he spoke about how India's growth story is changing. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastava)
“Health, education, green growth, and social infrastructure are great opportunities for investors in India. Today, India is carrying out reforms not out of compulsion, but out of conviction,” PM Modi said. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastava)
He also highlighted how Uttar Pradesh is now known for "good governance, peace, law and order, and stability", adding that it is "witnessing holistic development." (Express photo by Vishal Srivastava)
“Along with infrastructure, UP has changed its ‘Soch and Approach’ for ease of doing business. It is driving the growth of New India," PM Modi said at the UP government’s flagship investor’s summit. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastava)
He said that UP has improved in every field, from electicity to connectivity. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastava)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too acknowledged the “excellent” law and order situation in the state as he addressed the gathering. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastava)
The summit also saw a verbal attack on “pseudo-secularism" by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and positive appraisals of Indian economy by industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Kumar Mangalam Birla. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastava)
Mukesh Ambani has said Reliance Industries Ltd will invest Rs 75,000 crore in rolling out 5G mobile telephony services, expanding retail network and setting up renewable energy capacity in Uttar Pradesh in the next four years. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastava)