PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Noida International Airport in Jewar on March 28
This will be the second international airport serving the Delhi-NCR region, after Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport
March 26, 2026 15:02 IST
March 26, 2026 15:02 IST
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The much-awaited Phase I of the Noida International Airport in Jewar is scheduled to be inaugurated on Saturday, March 28, marking a major milestone in India’s aviation infrastructure (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The new airport will become the second international airport serving the Delhi-NCR region after Indira Gandhi International Airport, significantly enhancing regional and international connectivity (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Strategically located along the Yamuna Expressway, the airport is expected to function alongside IGI Airport as part of an integrated aviation system to ease congestion and expand passenger capacity (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Earlier this month, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation granted the aerodrome license to the airport under the public use category, allowing all-weather operations (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Phase I of the project has been developed at an investment of around ₹11,200 crore, making it one of the largest greenfield airport developments in the country (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The airport has been developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited under a public-private partnership model with the Uttar Pradesh government and the Government of India (Source: Photo by PTI)
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With an initial capacity of 12 million passengers per annum, the airport is designed to scale up to 70 million passengers annually upon full development (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The facility includes a 3,900-metre runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, along with advanced navigation systems and airfield lighting for round-the-clock operations (Source: Photo by PTI)
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Designed as a sustainable project, the airport aims to operate as a net-zero emissions facility by incorporating energy-efficient systems and environmentally responsible practices. (Source: Photo by PTI)
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The architectural design reflects Indian heritage, drawing inspiration from traditional ghats and havelis while blending modern infrastructure with cultural aesthetics (Source: Photo by PTI)